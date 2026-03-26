Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess remained tight-lipped on whether he’d have any involvement in England’s new coaching setup, delivering a comedically coy ten-word response on the matter.

Former England head coach Shaun Wane stepped down from the role in mid-January.

Burgess, a 25-time England international, was almost immediately linked with the job: and even received a public recommendation from South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett.

Veteran coach Bennett, of course, was the man who led an England side which included Burgess to the final of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

The 37-year-old played down those links at the time, and still isn’t giving anything away on the subject, with developments ongoing behind the scenes with the Rugby Football League (RFL).

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Sam Burgess’ coy 10-word response to potential England coaching role

Tuesday saw the RFL officially appoint Nigel Wood as their Chair on a permanent basis at a meeting of its Council members, and appointing England’s new head coach will be high on his agenda with the World Cup a matter of months away.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters – who was one of the Kangaroos’ assistants during their 3-0 whitewash win against England in last autumn’s Ashes Test Series- is believed to be the leading candidate, although nothing has been inked just yet.

Burgess – who also represented Great Britain twice during his playing career – is enjoying a fine start to 2026 in Super League with Warrington, who take on Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Sunday afternoon as the competition celebrates its 30th birthday.

The Wire head coach was asked about the England vacancy, or potential vacancies with the national team, during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Grinning, he responded: “Not really… no.

“I just hope that… it’s done properly.”

Still with a beaming smile, the Dewsbury native then proceeded to ask the journalists present at Wire’s training campus what they’d heard about the England situation before concluding his media duties.