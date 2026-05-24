Sam Burgess heaped praise on Leon Hayes after the young Warrington Wolves halfback grabbed his opportunity with both hands in the club’s win over Bradford Bulls.

Making his first Super League appearance of the season, Burgess gave Hayes the nod over Marc Sneyd and took it, starring in the 26-12 win alongside fellow homegrown academy talent Ewan Irwin in the halves.

It was a big moment for Hayes, who had been given the number 7 jersey heading into 2025, only for serious injuries to derail his season and progress.

But after taking his opportunity, Burgess spoke highly of the 22-year-old.

“I’m really proud with Leon,” Burgess told Sky Sports. “Obviously, Ewan’s been growing over the last month or so.

“But Leon, you know, the work he’s put in behind the scenes over the last two years, and certainly over the last three months. He probably deserved to play a month or two ago, but he’s ground away. I thought he looked really complete today.

I thought his game was very balanced defensively. He’s very tenacious for a little lad. Well, Paul Cuff up here was absolutely eulogising about 18-year-old Ewan Irwin. He’s a wonderful player, we all know that.

“But, you know, this level requires him to develop and improve. You know, we’re going to see that over the next 18 months. Feet on the ground.”

Burgess added: “The great thing about Ewan, there’s a lot of noise around him.

“You know, you’re all talking about him, which is rightly so. But he’s very balanced, he’s a very respectful young man. He comes from a wonderful family and he’s very humble.

“I think at times we’re trying to push him to be a bit more assertive, and that’s going to come as time goes on.”

It was a major afternoon for Warrington given that they also had Josh Thewlis at fullback and Danny Walker at hooker, giving them a team of hometown players in their spine.

“It’s obviously a testament to what the club has been building here.

“Obviously, before I arrived, Gary Chambers has been huge. We’ve got Ryan O’Brien down in our academy system. They’ve really invested in the juniors and we’re seeing a little bit of that come through now.

“So it’s nice to get Leon and Ewan playing together. Josh has been playing for a long time and Danny Walker as well. So, yeah, it’s a good sign for the club.”