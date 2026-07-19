Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess’ message to out-of-form star James Bentley is a simple one: improve your discipline.

Eight-time Ireland international Bentley’s arrival at Warrington from fellow Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos was one of the most eyebrow-raising transfers ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Putting pen to paper on a 12-month deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, the back-rower enjoyed a reasonably bright start to life in the primrose and blue.

But recent weeks have seen his form drop notably, with head coach Burgess opting to drop the 28-year-old to the bench on Saturday afternoon for the visit of Hull KR.

He needs to tidy that up… you can’t do that and stay in the team’

In a vital battle between two of Super League’s play-off hopefuls, Wire ran out 34-12 victors to cement their spot in the top six.

That victory came on the back of consecutive defeats to Leigh Leopards – at Magic Weekend – and Wigan Warriors in which the attitude of a number of senior players was questionable.

After the win against KR, boss Burgess was asked about the decision to bench Bentley, and admitted: “James’ discipline has been poor, that’s the bottom line.

“I’ve been pretty open with James about that.

“He needs to tidy that up and he needs to understand that you can’t do that and stay in the team.

“I thought, in the small time he had on the field, he was more composed today.

“(Now), let’s just try and build that back up, but he needs to be a little bit better.”

‘He’s really keen to be in the team and he’s keen to do his best for the group’

Bentley has now made more than 200 senior appearances in the game, and is just four matches off reaching the 200-mark in the club game alone.

His replacement in Wire’s starting 13 on Saturday afternoon came in the shape of youth product Adam Holroyd, who impressed in just his third appearance of the season having come through a complex injury issue.

Holroyd’s next appearance will be the 50th of his career, and all 49 to date have come in a Warrington shirt, with head coach Burgess praising him as he detailed: “He’s a very eager young lad, Adam.

“He’s really keen to be in the team and he’s keen to do his best for the group.

“I thought it was good for him to get 60 minutes because if you go back to February time, we were unsure where he was going to go this year and what sorts of minutes he’d play for us.

“It’s nice for him to start a game and to play 60 solid minutes for us.

“We’ll improve on that, as well.”