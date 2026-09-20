Warrington boss Sam Burgess believes his side can lean on their maturity to guide the Wolves into a first Super League Grand Final since 2018, needing to beat Leeds Rhinos in their own backyard to do so.

NRL and England legend Burgess – who is poised to sign a contract extension – is nearing the end of his third season in charge of Warrington.

As well as reaching the Challenge Cup final, his first year at the helm in 2024 came to an end at the semi-final stage of the Super League play-offs with a narrow defeat away against Hull KR.

Wire had finished third that season and KR second – as is the case this year with Burgess’ men and semi-final opponents Leeds.

This time around though, the Wolves head coach believes his side are better prepared to go at least one step further.

Warrington coach identifies key trait instilling confidence for Leeds semi-final clash

Saturday evening saw Warrington book their spot in the play-off semis by dethroning reigning Super League champions Hull KR, winning an eliminator tie 35-12 on home soil.

After a dominant display, Burgess said: “We’ve matured as a group in the last three years, we’ve really matured.

“A lot of those core players (from 2024) are still in the team, so they’ve really matured over that period.

“We had a tough year last year which taught us a lot of things, and this year, we’ve really matured as a group again.”

The Wolves’ wait for a domestic title has gone on since the 1954/55 campaign, with it now 71 years since they were last champions.

No club in the Super League era has reached more Grand Finals than their four without winning a single one, but they have not made it as far as the big dance since 2018.

With plenty of work to do before Old Trafford can be talked about and a quality-filled Leeds side now standing in their way at the last-four stage, Burgess added: “We understand what it takes.

“We understand these games are going to be tight and hard to win.

“They’re challenging games to win, we’ve got to be at our absolute best.

“We’re ready to take that step.”