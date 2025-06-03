Sam Burgess makes Warrington Wolves contract admission after NRL links

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess insists he will see out his contract with the club, despite growing links with a coaching job in the NRL.

Burgess took over as Wire boss in 2024, leading them to a Challenge Cup final and the Super League play-offs in his first season.

While their 2025 Super League campaign has been a struggle, with them sitting in eighth place at the time of writing with just six wins from 13, Burgess will once again lead his side out at Wembley this weekend in the Challenge Cup final against Hull KR.

‘I will finish my contract’

Speculation over his future with Warrington has been rife, with the former South Sydney Rabbitohs player heavily linked with the new Perth Bears head coach role, but he has declared he will remain in the North West until at least 2026.

“I’m really happy with what I’m doing here and I am enjoying my time here,” Burgess said.

“I am contracted until the end of 2026 and I will finish my contract out here at Warrington.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the owner Simon Morgan who gave me a chance and whatever happens after that happens.

“Everything else will take care of itself over time.”

This admission comes after Burgess confirmed he had interviewed for the vacant Bears role ahead of the expansion side’s entry into the NRL in 2027; however, reports down under confirmed he had been overlooked for the post.

The Wire boss was also one of several Super League coaches linked with the job in Perth, including current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur and Hull KR’s Willie Peters, however it seems current Kangaroos boss Mal Meninga will take over as the club’s inaugural head coach come 2027, with former St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook – once heavily linked with the Warrington job following the departure of Daryl Powell – joining him as assistant coach.

