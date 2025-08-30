Sam Burgess admits he will have ‘some questions to answer’ with Warrington’s hierarchy after defeat to Salford on Friday increased the pressure on the Wolves coach.

The Wire’s fading play-off hopes completely evaporated with an embarrassing loss to the Red Devils, who won away from home for the first time in 2025 courtesy of a spirited and courageous display at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

However, while Salford were sensational, the Wolves were utterly abject. It means they will now miss out on the top six, having been one game away from a Grand Final this time 12 months ago. Burgess remains under contract for 2026 and even hinted after the game on Friday that talks had taken place about a longer term stay.

But that all appears to be up in the air for now after the loss to Salford which saw his players booed from the field.

When asked about whether his future was at the club, Burgess told the post-match media conference: “I’m on contract for next year. That’s the contract at the moment. I’ll do my job and that’ll be it.

“I believe in this club, I believe in the structure of the place, I believe in our juniors and I believe in who we have here.

“No doubt I’ve got some hard work to do over the off-season but in the meantime, I’ve got to get some players ready to play next week against Leigh.”

However, when asked if he had the support of the club to continue as head coach, he was somewhat coy. He said: “Nothing’s been said just yet. The game only finished 20 minutes ago but I’m sure there will be some questions to answer.

“I’ll handle that as they come.”

As Burgess mentioned, the Wolves face Leigh Leopards next week as their season now fades into a disappointing conclusion, having made the Challenge Cup final earlier this season.

