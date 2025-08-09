Warrington boss Sam Burgess urged journalists to ‘stop listening’ to Sky Sports in the wake of the Wolves’ defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday night in a comedic jibe at the broadcaster.

Having taken a narrow 8-6 lead into the sheds at the break, Wire were beaten 24-18 on home soil by reigning Super League champions Wigan.

The loss was Warrington’s third on the spin having been beaten at Castleford Tigers in Round 19 as well as Leigh Leopards in Round 20.

Wakefield Trinity’s defeat at home to St Helens means the gap between the top six and Sam Burgess’ side remains at four points for the time being.

But come Sunday afternoon, it will more than likely be a five-point gap which they have to make up with Hull FC hosting financially-stricken Salford Red Devils.

Sam Burgess makes comedic Sky Sports jibe following Wigan Warriors defeat amid play-offs verdict

Ahead of Friday night’s game against Wigan, the clash was billed by Sky as Warrington’s ‘last chance saloon’ in terms of making the play-offs this term.

When that was brought up to Burgess in his post-match press conference, in which the Wolves head coach was in good spirits, he joked: “I’d stop listening to those guys.

“I wouldn’t say they’re the most intelligent people in the world.

“You want to be careful who you listen to!”

Burgess has seen his side reach back-to-back Challenge Cup finals as well as a Super League play-off semi-final last term.

And though he was comedic in his response to Sky’s take on his side’s top six hopes, he delivered a realistic assessment of his own after a 12th league defeat of what has been a rough campaign for all connected to the club.

He admitted: “It’s tough, isn’t it?

“Let’s be honest about the situation, it’s a tough climb for us from here.

“I’ll reiterate, and I said throughout the week (leading up to the game), it’s not going to change anything I’m doing.

“I’m coaching hard at our performance, regardless of scenarios. I want to see a team that looks more like us.

“We’ve found our way back to it a little bit, we’ve just got to be a bit more clinical and I’ve got to ask for more concentration in areas from some players.”