Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has hit out at the tackle which appears to have caused Arron Lindop serious damage, labelling it ‘very ugly’.

Outside-back Lindop only returned from a 12-month lay-off with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury as Wire were beaten at home by Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

But on Thursday night, his game against Catalans Dragons was cut short after just 80 minutes following a tackle from Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet which left the Wolves man writhing in agony.

Lindop was able to hobble off the field with the aid of the club’s medical staff, but the initial signs do not appear positive at all.

‘I’m praying for the best for Arron, but it doesn’t look good’

Wire went on to win a tight clash against the Dragons 18-16 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, moving back joint-top of the Super League ladder alongside Leeds, who play third-placed Hull KR at Headingley on Friday night.

Speaking to Sky Sports after their victory over Catalans, Wire head coach Burgess did not pull any punches when asked for his verdict on Lindop’s injury and the tackle which led to it.

He said: “I’m praying for the best for Arron, but it doesn’t look good.

“It’s disappointing, it was a very ugly tackle. The thing is, regardless of anyone… if it’s someone with an ACL return or not, they’re in trouble in that tackle.

“It happened to be Arron’s knee he’s had repaired and it happened to be him. It’s the worst part of my job. I hate seeing that.”

Elsewhere, Warrington also lost make-shift full-back Josh Thewlis to an ankle problem at half-time following a heavy collision late on in the first half as the hosts headed into the sheds trailing 10-6.

Utility forward Jordy Crowther then limped off midway through the second half and didn’t return.

Burgess detailed: “Josh and Jordy, they don’t look very good either.

“He’s been battling on for a while Josh, with some adductor stuff. We’re going to have to re-assess and lick our wounds.

“A tough night for the team, but I’m proud of how we hung in there. It wasn’t a pretty game, but we found a way.

“In terms of what it’ll do for the group… it’ll give some confidence.”