Sam Burgess insists there’s ‘not one bit of doubt’ inside the Warrington Wolves camp over whether they can make this year a success.

Wire were comfortably beaten on the road by local foes Leigh on Saturday evening, losing 28-12, having already lost to the Leopards earlier this month at Magic Weekend.

Those defeats account for two of the four losses Burgess’ side have tasted in their last six outings having also been toppled by Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors during that timeframe.

Having been established in Super League’s top two for much of the year, Warrington now find themselves fourth, and only ahead of fifth-placed Leigh on points difference.

But the key word for Burgess is belief.

‘The belief inside the group is very strong, there’s not one bit of doubt’

The Wolves’ head coach was asked post-match at Leigh whether the recent run has produced doubts among the squad or indeed dented confidence.

He said: ” There’s not one bit of doubt at all, and it’s not even confidence.

“We were confident all week and we’ve been confident over the last month, but we’ve just had a bit of a slump in form.

“There’s been patches in there that have been good enough, and we’ve got eight games left in the league, so there’s plenty of time for us to get our game going.

“There are a couple of guys back just around the corner as well, which will help us to post points in some of those moments and create a bit of scoreboard pressure our way.

“The belief inside the group is very strong, there’s not one bit of doubt.”

‘We need to execute our game models with more intensity’

Saturday’s defeat saw Wire head in 16-6 down at the break, but only after conceding in the final act of the first half as Innes Señor found his way over the try-line for hosts Leigh.

The Leopards then came out better following a frantic start to the second half, and once they’d scored through Joe Ofahengaue, there was no way back for the visitors.

Leopards winger Josh Charnley and Warrington half-back Leon Hayes were both sin-binned during the second 40, with temperatures boiling over on numerous occasions.

Burgess explained: “Our second half completion rate was 56%, and I think you can put that down to scoreboard pressure.

“When they lost a man to the (sin) bin, there were five penalties conceded against us directly afterwards, and then we had Leon in the (sin) bin.

“We didn’t manage that period as best we could, and if we had our time again, we could have managed that a little bit better.”

The Wolves travel to Castleford Tigers next weekend, with that their first of six games in a bumper August schedule.

Burgess added: “We have our game models that we like to stick to, and it’s inside of that individually getting our job done in the moments while being disciplined.

We need to execute our game models with more intensity.”