Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess insists the injury blows suffered by Leeds ahead of this weekend’s semi-final clash ‘do not matter’, with praise heaped on the Rhinos’ youth system.

Friday night sees Burgess and his Wire side make the trip to Headingley where they will do battle with Leeds for a spot in this year’s Super League Grand Final.

The Rhinos topped the table for much of this season, but ended up finishing second, level on competition points with third-placed Warrington.

Brad Arthur’s side earned a week off and a home semi-final tie via their second-place finish, but having already lost first-choice full-back Lachie Miller, have been rocked this week by blows to Jack Bird and Ash Handley.

‘I don’t think it matters. Leeds have got a phenomenal academy programme for this reason’

Australian centre Bird has been ruled out of the semi-final clash with a hamstring issue, while utility Handley – who had been filling in at full-back in Miller’s absence – won’t play due to a bulging disc.

Rhinos boss Arthur confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon that youngster Fergus McCormack would start at full-back, with brother Ned also likely to be thrown in at the deep end.

Speaking in his own pre-match press conference, Wire head coach Burgess said: “I don’t think it matters. Leeds have got a phenomenal academy programme for this reason.

“I’ve just seen the 21-man squad, I didn’t have a clue before about their injuries.

“I knew about Jack Bird, but I didn’t know about anyone else.

“For us, it doesn’t make a difference at all.”

In their quest to be crowned Super League champions for the first time, Warrington hope to make a first Grand Final since 2018.

Opponents Leeds last made it to Old Trafford in 2022, with their last triumph at the Theatre of Dreams now over a decade ago, back in 2015.

Burgess continued: “They (Miller, Bird and Handley) are three great players, but regardless of who they’re playing, it’s been important we’ve not even looked at them in great detail because we’re playing our game.

“We’re going to be ourselves. It’s at their place, they earned the right to have a home semi-final and we’re going there as free men. We’ll give it everything we’ve got.

“They’ve got a lot of good players and their execution has been good with an exciting style of play.

“They’ve got some big forwards and a good balance in the squad… good skill, good size and Jake Connor has been on fire.”