Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess admits he was ‘confused’ by the decision not to award his side a penalty try at a crucial moment during their defeat to Castleford Tigers.

Burgess has taken aim at the match officials after the tackle on Josh Thewlis which saw him leave the field in the closing stages of Sunday’s game.

Castleford captain Alex Mellor was penalised and sin-binned for the incident that denied Thewlis a try, before the Wolves were awarded a penalty: and not a penalty try. That left Wire captain George Williams in particular visibly confused on the field about the call.

And Burgess shared that sentiment post-match.

He told Sky Sports that after a confusing decision in last weekend’s victory over Catalans, when a video refereeing call sent up as a no try was overturned after a delay of over five minutes, he found himself perplexed once again by the officials.

“It’s confusing, isn’t it,” he said. “I’m used to it at the moment. It’s just a weekly occurrence at the moment.

“(Last week) Catalans scored, it got given a no try then overturned after five and a half minutes and given as a try – then I get later confirmation it should have been a no try. It could have cost us the result but fortunately George pulled something of out his backside.

“This week, I don’t understand how it’s not a penalty try. I guess I’ve got to ask a few more questions of (head of match officials) Phil Bentham.

“We’re in Round 19. These things should be sorted out. I can’t control it but I’ll stop bothering with it now.”

However, Burgess did not exempt his own players from any criticism – before admitting they look like they are in desperate need of a break.

He said: “There’s parts of our performance just not good enough. Early in the game we gave points away too easy. It’s been the case of our season.

“It’s not like we’re not trying to work hard, it’s just not happening for us. The boys need a break. That’s 24 weeks straight we’ve played and they’re looking tired. They’ve got some time off now and it’s much needed.”

