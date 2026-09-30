Warrington coach revels in Jazz Tevaga jibes as taunts invited ahead of Grand Final

Warrington boss Sam Burgess enjoyed Jazz Tevaga’s jibes at Wigan ahead of last weekend’s semi-final: inviting the Wakefield star to taunt his side ahead of their Grand Final showdown!

Before Trinity dismantled Wigan 33-6 in their own backyard last Saturday evening, forward Tevaga caused a stir in an interview with the Yorkshire Post.

Not only did the Samoa international insist Wakefield had a better pack than the Warriors, he also admitted he thought they had just two threats, naming them as Patrick Mago and Junior Nsemba.

Tevaga went on to be sin-binned early on in that semi-final clash before returning and delivering a thoroughly impressive performance as Daryl Powell’s side stunned the rugby league world by destroying Wigan.

‘I thought it was good for the game, what Jazz said. It added a bit of fuel to the fire – and I wonder if he’s got anything to say this week’

Come Saturday evening, Trinity will take on Warrington Wolves in this year’s Super League Grand Final, with a new name guaranteed to be put on the trophy.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon at Old Trafford, Wire head coach Burgess admitted he enjoyed the stir Tevaga created last week, and hopes there’s more of the same in this week’s build-up to the big dance.

Burgess said: “Rightly so, they should be confident, and we’re confident in our pack and who we are.

“I thought it was good for the game, what Jazz said. It added a bit of fuel to the fire – and I wonder if he’s got anything to say this week.

“I thought everyone wants the players to speak their minds, so good on him.

“Our boys are confident internally, too.”

‘It was a great performance. We played them a couple of weeks ago, and they beat us there as well, so we know what they’re capable of’

Wigan had already lifted the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this term and were odds-on favourites to win the Grand Final to clinch the treble ahead of their semi-final showdown with Wakefield.

Powell’s side though were immense at The Brick Community Stadium, completing at 96% and looking like scoring every time they got near the Warriors’ try-line in a rampant second half display.

Burgess said: “I just congratulated Daryl and his team. I thought they were magnificent. I thought the game they played, every detail, was on point, and they were physical.

“We all would have watched the game. At this time of the year, everyone is seeing whats happening.

“It was a great performance. We played them a couple of weeks ago, and they beat us there (at Belle Vue) as well, so we know what they’re capable of.

“We weren’t surprised. I guess the scoreline, nobody sort of expected it to be that much of a gap. But when they’re hot, they can be very hot.”