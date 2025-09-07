Sam Burgess hints at new Stefan Ratchford role as Warrington Wolves stalwart retires

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has confirmed that conversations will take place with retiring stalwart Stefan Ratchford around finding him a new role at the club.

Ratchford – who turned 37 in July – saw his decision to hang up his boots announced earlier this week having spent the last 14 seasons donning Warrington’s colours.

After joining the Wolves from Salford ahead of the 2012 campaign, Saturday afternoon saw the veteran take to the field for one final time at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The game itself ended in a 34-12 defeat to high-flying Leigh Leopards, but post-match, Ratchford’s service to the club was celebrated by his team-mates and the supporters that stuck around.

The Wigan native is third on Wire’s Super League appearance list, with the defeat to Leigh bringing his 358th game in their colours across all competitions.

Speaking post-match, head coach Burgess paid credit to the retiring club legend, saying: “We all know Stef is such an awesome guy.

“He’s very professional, and he really cares about his performance and his game, he has done for a long period of time.

“I’m pleased that I’m here with him in this part of his career.

“It’s a shame this will be his last season, but he’s had so many amazing moments as a player.

“He’ll be into his next chapter now, he’s got a beautiful young family with three young girls and his wife Kirsty.

“Whatever his future looks like, he’ll be in a good place.”

Ratchford won the Challenge Cup with Wire in both 2012 and 2019, and formed part of the squad which won the Super League Leaders’ Shield in 2016.

When asked about the potential of the 37-year-old remaining with the club in a non-playing role, Burgess responded: “I think in some capacity, he can add some value.

“We’ve got a lot going on in the background, so I’m sure we’ll get there and find exactly what works for both Stef and us.”

