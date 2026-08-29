Sam Burgess hailed Warrington Wolves’ toughness after grafting their way to victory over Hull FC, but the night may have come at a cost after three injury concerns.

The Wire held on to win 16-14 against the Black and Whites, ensuring they still have a shot at finishing in the top two at the end of the season.

It was a tough win for Warrington, their fourth game in 16 days, and came in treachorous conditions and without Arron Lindop within minutes after he failed a HIA.

“The condition was very wet, the ball was slippery,” Burgess told Sky Sports. “I thought we controlled the game for large parts, but when they scored they got them straight away again. I was a bit disappointed that they went twice right.

“I thought we controlled the game very well until the last 15-20 minutes. Again, I think our guys are looking a little bit tired. Just the back end of the run that we just had, so we need a couple of days off.”

Burgess added: “Very proud of them. They’re a joy to coach, a good set of lads, but we’re getting tougher, which is important. It’s an important part of our journey to get a little bit tougher and be able to manage these periods and just get on with the job.”

As well as Lindop, Warrington lost Joe Philbin and Luke Thomas go injuries in back-to-back tackles, with Thomas having to be helped from the field with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

“I’m not too sure, Burgess said on the injuries “Obviously Arron’s a failed HIA. I’m not sure about Thomas. Hopefully it’s not too bad. And Joe, again, we’ll see.”

Burgess now intends to give his side a rest before they take on Wakefield Trinity.

“The boys need a rest, but more mentally than anything. I mean, I’m feeling a little bit tired. All the review, previews over the last couple of weeks, the boys will feel the same. We’ll give them a few days off and we’ll get into Wakey early in the week.”