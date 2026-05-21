Sam Burgess’ first words as Warrington Wolves complete sensational Brodie Croft signing

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess believes new recruit Brodie Croft will be a huge asset when he joins the Wolves from Leeds Rhinos next season.

Croft, whose exit from Leeds was confirmed earlier this week, has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Wire, and comes in as a direct replacement for Dolphins-bound George Williams.

The current Rhino was also the subject of interest for NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons, but following their signing of Luke Metcalfe, Croft will now take his services to Warrington Wolves.

Sam Burgess hails Brodie Croft signing as Warrington Wolves move confirmed

Croft brings heaps of experience with him to the Halliwell Jones for next season, featuring for Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm in the NRL before impressing for Salford Red Devils and, more recently, Leeds.

He also won the coveted Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award in 2022, and currently sits fourth in the standings for the award this season after the opening block of the campaign.

The half-back is also arguably enjoying his best season at Headingley to date in 2026, scoring 13 tries in just 11 appearances, and that form has left Burgess excited ahead of his arrival at Warrington next year.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“Brodie is a fantastic signing for our club from 2027 onwards and someone we’re excited to bring into the group,” said the head coach.

“He’s been one of the standout performers in the competition for a number of years now. His quality, creativity and experience will be a huge asset to us from next season.”

His arrival is also set to see a new-look half-back pairing form at the Halliwell Jones for next season, with hotshot Ewan Irwin sliding over to scrum-half or Leon Hayes returned to the starting seven role. Marc Sneyd is also an option, but he is off-contract at the end of the current campaign.

Leeds Rhinos’ stance on Brodie Croft exit

While Warrington Wolves are excited by the arrival of Croft ahead of next season, current employers Leeds shared their disappointment at seeing one of their key players head to a rival.

“Naturally, this was disappointing news for us to hear from Brodie’s management,” Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease said in a statement earlier this week. “My relationship with Brodie goes back a long way, having first brought him to Super League with Salford back in 2022.

“I have been in discussions with him and his team for over six months to try and keep him at AMT Headingley. I understand from Brodie that it is not a financial decision but the fact he wants, with three young children, to play his rugby closer to his home in the North West. All parties have tried to work on ways around this but at the end of the day, Brodie has made the decision he feels is right for himself and his family, and I fully respect that.

“Our Chairman Paul and the Caddick family made a significant investment in Brodie when the club paid a large transfer fee to bring him to the Rhinos from Salford back in 2024 and I know that Brodie has enjoyed his time at the club, particularly the last eighteen months. As a club, we have put ourselves in a good position at this stage of the season, and collectively, we will all focus on fulfilling our potential for 2026.

“It is an unfortunate part of professional sport that things like this have to be dealt with during the season but as always, it also creates an opportunity for us for next season. We have a number of thoughts and options that we will work through and, as always, will then make the right and timely decisions and announcements on all our future recruitment.”

Croft isn’t the only high-profile exit from Leeds ahead of 2027, either, with Cameron Smith joining Wakefield Trinity and Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman and James McDonnell heading to NRL expansion side Perth Bears.

WATCH THE LRL PODCAST!