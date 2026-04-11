Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has again reiterated his hope of landing the England job, but provided a comedically coy response on whether he has an interview booked in with the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Burgess has never made any secret of his desire to coach the national team, with the role being vacant since Shaun Wane’s departure back in January.

The 37-year-old has been in charge of Warrington since the start of the 2024 campaign, and so far this term, has seen his side beaten only once as they sit top of the Super League ladder with a quarter of the season gone.

An NRL icon, Burgess has been tipped as the perfect man for the England job by Wayne Bennett among others.

And with Willie Peters, who had been favourite for the role, out of the picture, it would appear that Burgess is among the final candidates.

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Warrington Wolves coach reiterates England desire as latest given with coy response

Over the next few weeks, a panel compiled by the RFL including Super League legend Kevin Sinfield will hold interviews for the England job.

The national team, of course, must begin preparations for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup sooner rather than later: despite having no mid-season international break.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Wire boss Burgess said: “I’m passionate about English rugby league and England as a country, especially (with) the World Cup being in Australia.

“I’ve really not thought about it too deeply, but when you ask me about it, I get excited.

“I don’t know what the process is or what’s happening at the moment, nothing is formalised.”

When pressed on whether he had booked in his interview for the England vacancy with the RFL, Burgess grinned before responding: “We (Warrington) have got a pretty important game this week, so I’m going to focus pretty hard on that one!”

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur and St Helens’ Paul Rowley have both also publicly thrown their hat in the ring.