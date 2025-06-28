Sam Burgess has addressed speculation George Williams is set to leave Warrington Wolves for the first time; insisting the England captain is ‘extremely committed’ to the club.

Williams has been rumoured to be on the verge of making a move back to the NRL in 2026 the Dolphins are believed to be prepared to pay a fee to sign the half-back.

Williams is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Wire beyond the expiration of his current deal at the end of next season, leading to the club potentially considering cashing in on the player.

The former Wigan star has had a $400,000 fee slapped on his head according to reports but Burgess has stopped short of confirming the half-back is on his way out of the club.

However, he also did not deny the reports

“There’s a lot of speculation about George,” Burgess said pre-match on Saturday evening. “One thing I can say about George is that he’s extremely committed, he’s the captain here and he’s just been a wonderful bloke to have around.

“Everything that’s going on in the background, we’ll leave it alone and hopefully he’s trying to get his best performance on the field and get our team moving forward. That’s all we have to say about George.”

Williams’ likely return to the NRL would see him link up with former St Helens coach Kristian Woolf, who is keen to add the England captain to his squad in 2026.

The half-back’s departure would leave Warrington with a huge hole in their squad for next year should they decide to let him depart a year earlier than the end of his contract.

But they will likely command a huge fee for his services. And Burgess’ comments will only heighten speculation a departure is looming in the months ahead in a huge blow.