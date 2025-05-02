Sam Burgess has sensationally admitted he is interested in taking the head coaching position at new NRL franchise Perth Bears.

The Bears will enter the NRL in 2027, with talks now well underway about who will lead the side in their first campaign back in the competition.

It had previously been reported that Brad Arthur was the overwhelming favourite for the role – with some reports even suggesting the job was his.

However, AAP reported earlier this week that Burgess was now firming up as a strong contender – and there were even people campaigning his case to the Australian Rugby League Commission.

And now, the Warrington Wolves coach has broken his silence on the matter – and has admitted he would be keen on taking the job if it was offered to him.

Furthermore, Burgess has also revealed that he has spoken with the relevant people about the role.

He said: “Listen, it’s a great opportunity and it’s a job that I’ve certainly spoken about, yeah. I’d be interested in the job, yeah.”

But Burgess insisted that no deal had yet been agreed, and he would be open with Warrington about his future at the club.

The 36-year-old is contracted to the Wolves until the end of next season and while the Bears don’t enter the NRL until 2027, there would likely need to be an extensive period of work in Australia for the new head coach to build their squad.

Burgess admitted: “I’ve got a job to do here but things are always going to happen in the background. I’m pretty open with the club about everything.

“There’s nothing signed and I’ll be the first person to let the club know. But yeah, it’s something I’d be really interested in and it’s something where I can feel I can make a total difference there.

“But for now, I’m totally focussed on what we’re doing here at Warrington.”