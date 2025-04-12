Sam Burgess’ damning verdict of Warrington Wolves’ defeat to Hull FC as honest admission made

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess believed his side ‘got what they deserved’ after losing 28-16 at home against Hull FC on Saturday evening.

All bar two of the 28 points conceded by the Wolves had been shipped by half-time, heading into the sheds 26-4 down at the break.

Tom Briscoe and Davy Litten both scored two tries apiece in the first half for Hull, with in-form prop Herman Ese’ese also getting in on the act.

A spirited second half showing from Warrington brought a brace for Matty Ashton as well as a try for fellow winger Josh Thewlis, but the damage had already been done.

Recent FC recruit Will Pryce slotted over a penalty as the final hooter sounded to extend the scoreline, handing Warrington a third defeat of the campaign.

Sam Burgess: ‘We got what we deserved’

Though we’re still early into the season, a Leigh Leopards win at Castleford Tigers on Saturday night would see Wire drop out of Super League‘s play-off spots.

Speaking post-match, Wolves head coach Burgess delivered an honest assessment of the Round 7 defeat, admitting: “We weren’t the best side today and probably didn’t deserve to win. We got what we deserved.

“We weren’t ourselves in the first half, and we tried very hard in the second half, but it was too little, too late.

“We’re disappointed with the performance, certainly.

“We never come out to do that, it’s not part of who we are. It’s just a poor first half.

“They (the players) showed some spirit in the second half but, essentially, they left themselves with too much to do.

“I’ve got to set a good example, sothere’s no point in me carrying on, but we’ve just got to tidy a few things up because there were a few moments in the first half where we weren’t ourselves.”

