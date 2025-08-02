Sam Burgess joked that he ‘wasn’t allowed to talk about’ any decisions following Warrington’s defeat at Leigh Leopards, with the Wolves boss still under investigation for comments he made on match officials last month.

After Wire’s Round 19 defeat at Castleford Tigers, in which they were denied what appeared to be a stonewall penalty try, Burgess hit out at those responsible and insisted he’d ask questions of Phil Bentham, the Head of Match Officials.

Following those comments, the RFL have opened an investigation which remains ongoing.

And having already seen a number of his fellow coaches fined for similar comments, the Wolves head coach opted to say pretty much nothing about the decisions made during their Round 20 defeat at Leigh on Friday night.

Sam Burgess’ comedic jibe at officials following Leigh defeat amid RFL investigation

Warrington had led 16-8 with just nine minutes remaining at the Leopards’ Den, but conceded late tries from Umyla Hanley and Owen Trout as defeat was clutched from the jaws of victory.

Hanley’s try required a lengthy video referee check, but was given, shortly after Matt Dufty had seen a try of his own disallowed up the other end.

Post-match, Burgess smiled as he said: “Well I’m not allowed to talk about it. Unless I say anything nice, I can’t say anything.

“Maybe it’s a phone call you (the media) need to make somewhere else, because I’m bound by rules.”

Burgess’ side sit four competition points outside of the top six with just seven rounds remaining, and face an uphill battle from here on in to try and make the Super League play-offs.

When asked whether he’s anticipating a phone call admitting that at least one of the two key try decisions was wrong, he responded: “I can’t really comment.

“I’m not allowed to say anything, so maybe it’s a conversation you can have with the people in charge.

“If I tell what I see to be the truth, it sometimes upsets people.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – 14 team Super League ‘not silver bullet’ says Warrington Wolves CEO as reasons for support explained

👉 Leigh Leopards coach beams over ‘really special’ Warrington Wolves win as top-two belief grows

👉 Exclusive – Super League CEO refutes Nines idea and makes new Magic Weekend suggestion

👉 Sam Burgess urges calm following latest Warrington Wolves defeat as play-off verdict delivered

👉 Editor’s Column – Who is going to step in and save Salford’s players from a welfare massacre?