Sam Burgess admits Warrington’s attitude must be spot on as they travel to Castleford Tigers this weekend, with his Wolves side in need of a win as they vie for the play-offs.

Wire begin the weekend fourth on the Super League ladder, but could find themselves as low as sixth before they get underway at Castleford on Saturday afternoon: if both Leigh Leopards and Hull KR win their games on Friday night.

Seventh-placed St Helens are up against York Knights on Saturday evening after Warrington have played, so could take advantage of any slip-up.

Burgess’ side thumped lowly Cas 72-6 on home soil in the reverse fixture back in March. But the Wolves head coach believes his side could be in for a much tougher encounter this time around.

‘We’re going there expecting a tough battle, hopefully we get our game in order, put in a good display and start moving forward’

Warrington have not tasted victory on the road since mid-June having been beaten away from home by both Wigan Warriors and Leigh in recent weeks, as well as losing heavily to the Leopards at Magic Weekend.

Saturday’s opponents Cas come into the game on the back of a humiliating 52-14 defeat to rivals Wakefield, in which the Tigers led early on and Trinity were reduced to 12 men after just 22 minutes, but still ended up very comfortable winners.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Burgess said: “We’re chasing a performance, and we’re going there to respect Cas wholeheartedly.

I know Ryan Carr (Castleford head coach) and I know he’s a very competitive bloke. I know how he’ll be coaching them this week.

“We’re going there expecting a tough battle, hopefully we get our game in order, put in a good display and start moving forward.

“He (Carr) has done a very good job. In a tricky year, he’s had a lot of turnover of players, which is hard to manage.

“I feel like he’s going to turn that place around.”

‘You have to prepare with a great attitude to go and win every week, otherwise you’ll just get beat’

Cas sit tenth on the Super League ladder and will not make the play-offs this season in what is Australian boss Carr’s first season in charge.

They count some of the competition’s title contenders among their scalps in 2026 though, and last season, a Cas side that finished second-bottom of the pile beat Wire 20-14 at The Jungle.

Burgess added: “They’ve beaten Leeds and Wigan and some really competent sides, so we know they’ve got a game there.

“At home, especially, they probably have better form there than away – we’re aware of those challenges and it’s important that we concentrate on our game as well as what we’re trying to build here.

“You have to prepare with a great attitude to go and win every week, otherwise you’ll just get beat.

“With this group, it (attitude) hasn’t been a problem for us and I’m not expecting it to be a problem this weekend.

“I’m looking forward to what we put out on the field on Saturday.

“We just have to go and be Warrington Wolves, it’s as simple as that. We try and do that every week, our plan every week is to be exactly who we say we are.

“Regardless of where we’re going or what we’re doing, we respect everyone because everyone deserves that, and it’ll be no different this week.”

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