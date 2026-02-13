Cai Taylor-Wray dazzled as he took his Warrington Wolves opportunity with both hands, but Sam Burgess insisted patience is required with the teenage fullback.

Taylor-Wray, rewarded with the number one jersey this year, scored a spectacular solo try and created another as Warrington defeated St Helens 24-14 to open up their Super League account.

The teenager was named man of the match as Warrington impressed in front of a sell-out crowd, Warrington’s biggest in 52 years.

It was a great night for Burgess, starting the year under pressure after the Wire’s disappointing 2025 campaign, but he insisted patience was required.

“We’ve all seen how talented he is,” Burgess said. “He’s a great young lad, a joy to coach and an exciting machine.

“He had some amazing moments on the ball, but there are parts of his game that he’s still young and raw with.

“He’s got a lot to work on in his game as well. He made a number of errors tonight and he will all year long. We’re okay with that as a club – we’re happy to watch him develop.

“Tonight, he was very good. When he made a few plays, he made them.”

Burgess was particularly pleased with Warrington’s desperation in defence, with the Wire scrambling hard to save a number of tries.

“We faced a lot tonight. In the second half, we defended for the first 20 minutes, and I was proud of the resolve,” Burgess added.

“We’ve still got a bit to work on, and the guys will be pretty open about that as well.”