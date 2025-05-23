Sam Burgess’ blunt Perth Bears update as fresh injury blow revealed

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has shut down any talk of a possible move to Perth Bears: saying ‘rumours are just rumours’.

Burgess has already admitted he would be interested in speaking to the NRL’s newest franchise about becoming their head coach in 2027.

Recent reports have suggested both he and Kangaroos head coach Mal Meninga are now front and centre in terms of the likely candidates to be granted the role of coaching the Bears when they enter the NRL.

That has seemingly shunted Leeds coach Brad Arthur down the queue. But, speaking after the Wire’s 31-12 loss to Hull KR on Friday, Burgess refused to entertain any talk of the role.

He told Sky Sports: “Rumours are just rumours. It’s just a rumour for now. There’s nothing confirmed, nothing happening at the moment. A rumour is just a rumour.”

Burgess’ injury-hit Wire provided a spirited effort on Friday against the Super League leaders, but fell short on a night when they were without several big names ahead of next month’s rematch in the Challenge Cup final.

Oli Leyland was handed an opportunity to impress but came off injured, adding to Burgess’ problems – and the Wire head coach admitted the early prognosis wasn’t great on Leyland.

“We’re so used to it now it’s normal practice,” he said. “It’s not looking great. We can’t buy a trick at the moment but the players never give in and never complain. We’ll look forward to a couple of weeks’ time.”

Burgess also insisted he was delighted with the effort of his side – who finished the night with Tom Whitehead and Ben Currie in the halves.

He said: “I was really happy with the effort from the players. We had a couple of missed tackles in the first half but we stuck together and tried extremely hard. I’m proud of them.”