Sam Burgess among trio fined by RFL following investigation into comments on match officials

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has been hit with a fine by the RFL following an investigation into comments he made on match officials last month.

Burgess’ fine of £1,000, with half of that suspended until the end of the 2026 season, comes after he expressed his disappointment in not receiving a penalty try in Warrington‘s 20-14 defeat at Castleford Tigers on July 20.

Tigers skipper Alex Mellor was sent to the sin-wabin for an illegal tackle on Josh Thewlis which stopped the Wolves winger grounding the ball, but the visitors were not awarded a penalty try.

Wire boss Burgess is not the first Super League head coach to receive a fine from the RFL for the same offence this term.

Wigan Warriors chief Matt Peet has already been hit with one, while Danny McGuire and Steve McNamara both received fines in the weeks after their dismissals from Castleford and Catalans Dragons respectively.

In the press release published by the RFL confirming the decision to fine Burgess on Friday afternoon, it’s stated that the sanction takes into account it is the Wire coach’s first offence and that his comments were specific to performance rather than questioning integrity.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Eagles head coach Craig Lingard has been fined £250 following their 48-6 defeat at home against London Broncos, also on July 20.

Former Castleford boss Lingard’s fine comes for ‘improper conduct towards a match official at half-time’ of that Championship clash.

The Eagles are battling at the bottom of the Championship this season, and the RFL also state that Lingard’s sanction takes into account that this is his first offence.

Rounding off the trio of fines dished out on Friday is one which has been suspended, going the way of Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey.

The value of Mazey’s fine has not been disclosed, but the reason for it has: and it’s not related to anything on-field with the Hornets flying high in League 1 this term.

Instead, Mazey‘s fine has been received for breaching the RFL’s social media code of conduct.

Burgess, Lingard and Mazey retain the right to appeal the decision to fine them should they see fit. There is a 14-day window in which any appeal can be lodged.

