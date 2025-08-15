Salford-Wakefield clash called off over player welfare concerns amid Red Devils crisis

Salford’s game at home against Wakefield Trinity, scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed at the Red Devils’ request over concerns for the welfare of their young players amid the club’s ongoing crisis.

The Red Devils‘ financial crisis has been ongoing since last November, and has worsened by the day over the last couple of weeks, both on and off the field.

Last weekend, head coach Paul Rowley and his backroom team scrambled around to arrange loan signings at the eleventh hour so that they could cobble a squad of 18 players together for their trip to Hull FC and fulfil that fixture.

Ten loanees were eventually included in Rowley’s matchday 18, including seven that had arrived just that week, and he oversaw a thumping 80-6 defeat.

In the wake of that game, some clubs recalled the players that they had on loan at Salford – including Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves.

Those clubs, along with others, did not want their players involved in the saga at the Salford Community Stadium any more.

This week has been another turbulent one both on and off the field for a plethora of reasons, and after holding a meeting with the RFL on Friday afternoon, Salford’s request to postpone Sunday’s game has been accepted.

The postponement is not due to Salford being unable to field a team, but instead the concerns over player welfare.

The RFL Board will determine the outcome of the fixture in line with the RFL Operational Rules requirements early next week.

More to follow…

