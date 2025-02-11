Salford tipped to finish LAST by Sky Sports pundit as split on Grand Final winners emerges

Sky Sports have revealed their pundits predictions for 2025 – with three different teams predicted to finish last including Salford Red Devils and newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity.

The regular Sky team of Jon Wilkin, Jenna Brooks, Jon Wells and Jamie Jones-Buchanan have put forward their predictions for the upcoming campaign – and they certainly include some surprises.

That includes the Red Devils, who finished fourth last year after impressing under Paul Rowley, being tipped to come bottom of the pile by presenter Jenna Brooks!

There is a caveat, with Brooks appearing to make the suggestion before Salford’s takeover went through. But she wrote: “Salford. The situation at present is not good, – cut costs or find investment. Regardless, it’s going to be a challenging year for Paul Rowley’s side.

“Rowley told us last year anything above 11th was a bonus. They finished fourth and surprised many but that was last year. This year, I don’t know if they’ll have what it takes to make such an impact in the top flight.”

Elsewhere, former Castleford winger Wells has gone for his old side to finish bottom of the pile, with Jones-Buchanan suggesting it will be Wakefield who come last.

Wilkin admitted: “It is incredibly hard to choose. My head says Wakefield but Castleford, Huddersfield and maybe Salford in the mix after the financial news surrounding them.”

And there was a difference in opinion about who would win the Grand Final at Old Trafford come October, too. Perhaps unsurprisingly, there was at least one suggestion for reigning champions Wigan, with that call coming from Wilkin.

He wrote: “Wigan. They seemingly have unlimited firepower and confidence and are young. Pretty potent mix. If Jai Field and Bevan French keep fit I can’t see anyone knocking them over this year.”

But Brooks and Wells have both predicted there will be a new name on the trophy for the first time in over 20 years this year. Brooks has tipped Warrington, saying: “Yes, I think it’s their year. They would have learned a great deal from their two heartbreaks in 2024, losing the Challenge Cup final and defeat in their Super League semi.”

Meanwhile, Wells has opted for Hull KR. Jones-Buchanan has sided with Wilkin, and backed Wigan for a third consecutive league title.

And if you can’t get enough of the predictions ahead of the new season, you can check out how we think the season will play out too!

READ NEXT: Love Rugby League’s 2025 predictions: Wigan clean sweep with bold ‘surprise’ packages predicted