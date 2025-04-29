NRL giants Sydney Roosters are interested in a move to potentially purchase Salford Red Devils – but the move hinges on potential wider investment from Australian rugby league into Super League.

Reports in Australia emerged at the beginning of the week suggesting that the Roosters, and specifically their chairman, Nick Politis, were looking at saving the troubled Red Devils amidst continued financial uncertainty for the Super League club.

Their new owners are believed to be open to selling for the right price despite only taking charge mere months ago. They have twice failed to pay Salford’s players on time – though they did meet payroll with no issues for April.

But Love Rugby League has spoke to sources on both sides of the world, who have insisted that there would likely be no deal whatsoever should Super League and its clubs decide against potential investment into the competition from the NRL.

The Roosters would only consider a seismic takeover of Salford if the NRL had full control of Super League in terms of decision-making.

There is also speculation they would look to rebrand the club as Manchester Roosters. That has been floated as an option, but is by no means a guarantee, and would depend on a number of other factors.

But it has been made abundantly clear that the Roosters would only look at Salford as a viable investment option if there was a wider deal between the two competitions. Without that, a takeover is off the table.

Talks remain ongoing in that regard, with the NRL looking to revitalise British rugby league. They are looking at either purchasing a 33 per cent stake in Super League as it stands – or a more revolutionary option of creating a new NRL Europe entity.

Furthermore, Love Rugby League has been told of two more NRL teams who are internally discussing the prospect of taking on a struggling Super League club.

But like the Roosters, those clubs are waiting to see what happens in terms of a deal between the two competitions.