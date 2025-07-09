Salford prop Chis Hill has told Love Rugby League that the players at the club will never just roll over, and while admitting being annoyed at some of the “crap” written in the press he believes the Red Devils will soon be back winning rugby games.

The veteran put in an outstanding performance as the crisis club gave Challenge Cup finalists Warrington a huge scare at the Salford Community Stadium, before the Wolves struck late for a 24-12 win.

The defeat leaves Paul Rowley’s side rock bottom of Super League but the performance was an enormous improvement on last week’s 11-try humiliation at St Helens. Key to that was Hill, but also on-loan half-back Danny Richardson’s influential display.

And Hill told Love Rugby League that Salford are not about to die – in fact he believes the club is now as competitive as they have been all season.

He said: “That one hundred per cent could have been a win. We had a really good dig at them as long as that effort and desire is there every week then I am happy with that.

“It is annoying for me and the players to read the crap in the press. We will never roll over. We are working so hard to put this right and our core group of fans know that. They are the ones you hear singing and chanting and that is what we need from everyone. Stick with us, the win is coming.”

Hill praised Salford’s half-back pairing of Richardson and Jayden Nikorima as key to the team possibly being able to fight back this season. Nikorima is back from injury, but Richardson has been recalled by Hull KR this week.

“The effort and the desire is there, we lack a little bit of quality here and there but this is a massive step in the right direction,” Hill said after last weekend’s game.

“We will keep working and we have new recruits like Danny Richardson who was outstanding. It will start coming together and hopefully the results will follow.”

“We have had a couple of good weeks now and our half-backs are key. With Danny coming in and Jayden Nikorima coming back, they compliment each other really well.

“We will be working so hard on the training ground as we have all week. We wanted to play again the next day after the defeat at St Helens, as weird as that sounds. We wanted to put that right. We will be better for this and hopefully get the result next week.”

Salford are at home again this week when they welcome fellow strugglers Castleford.