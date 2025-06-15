Salford Red Devils are braced for the exit of another key player, after forward Sam Stone allegedly refused to play for the club on Sunday afternoon.

Stone was a notable absentee from Salford’s match-day 17 to take on St Helens, with Sky Sports commentator Mark Wilson revealing ahead of the match that he had decided against playing.

Wilson said: “The first thing we notice about Salford is that they’re down to the bare bones and Paul Rowley can name only 17 players today.

“He had hoped to name 18 but suffered a late withdrawal with a player refusing to play this morning. We expect further news on that.”

It was then revealed that player was Stone, with Sky pundit Terry O’Connor naming the Australian and then revealing he appeared to be bound for a switch to Warrington Wolves.

Terry O’Connor: “The rumours are that Sam Stone doesn’t want to play today and he’s rumoured to be going to Warrington. He’s only played on two occasions this year and it’s so disappointing for the fans that turn up and support Salford.

“They’re doing it really really tough and I’m sure there’s a lot of clubs watching the situation unfold at Salford.”

The Wolves have been on the hunt for a new overseas forward ever since Zane Musgrove left the club last month by mutual agreement. He subsequently signed for Championship side Oldham.

It now appears they will be signing Stone, who is heading for the Halliwell Jones Stadium following Salford’s high-profile financial issues.

They have already lost a number of key players and only this week, allowed Nene Macdonald to return to Australia on unpaid leave given how he was unable to feature for the club at present.

They remain under salary cap restrictions, and are now set to lose another key men with immediate effect according to the Sky Sports team.