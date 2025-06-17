Salford forward Joe Shorrocks has revealed the Red Devils players are “praying” that promised investment lands soon, after admitting he and his team-mates are “doing it tough” every week as the uncertainty over the club’s future continues.

Paul Rowley’s side were on the wrong end of another big defeat on Sunday as they went down 46-4 at home to St Helens.

The result leaves the financially-stricken Red Devils bottom of the Super League table on points difference from Huddersfield Giants, who suffered an agonising late home defeat against the champions Wigan.

Salford were also down to just 17 players against Saints after Warrington-bound Sam Stone refused to play on the eve of the game.

Shorrocks was named man-of-the-match for the hosts and admitted that the whole squad is doing its best to “smile” through the current adversity.

“It is obvious we are doing it tough,” he told Love Rugby League.

“Morale in the team though, through the week is good. We are doing it tough and this score didn’t reflect the game in my opinion. There were some big performances out on the field.

“I just think we have such a good group, despite all these defeats. The lads are class, they front up and come into training every day and being around each other and the coaching staff helps us enjoy what we are doing.

“We still have a good laugh at training. We don’t really see this as work, it’s more like we are having fun with our mates. Morale is class, it is just tough losing big each weekend.

“All the lads are hoping and I am just praying that this money lands. Whenever it does then we can get some players in and hopefully get some more wins this season because doing what we are right now is hard.

“We still have big smiles on our faces but I have to admit it is tough at the moment.

“Our fans keep turning up for us and we are so grateful for that. It is so good here, the fans chant for the team and sing for us and when we scored at 46-0 down it felt like we had won the Grand Final. So we are so grateful for everyone who keep turning up in numbers, it does not go unnoticed.”

Salford are back in action next Sunday with another home clash against Hull FC, who suffered a surprise home defeat by Castleford this weekend.