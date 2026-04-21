Salford RLFC swoop to sign ex-Warrington Wolves forward on long-term deal

Salford RLFC have signed back-rower Cole Oakley on a two-and-a-half-year deal from North Wales Crusaders amid their fellow Championship outfit’s financial woes.

Oakley is a product of Warrington’s youth ranks, though never registered a senior appearance for the Wolves – with the closest he came being an unused interchange in a Super League clash against Salford back in September 2020.

Now 25, the forward has 89 career appearances on his CV having donned a shirt for Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams, Halifax Panthers, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars and Swinton Lions as well as Crusaders.

His move to Salford comes amid the Welsh club’s ongoing financial issues, and he has signed a contract at the CorpArq Stadium which runs until the end of the 2028 season.

Salford RLFC swoop to sign ex-Warrington Wolves forward Cole Oakley on long-term deal

Also able to slot into the centres, front-row and loose forward roles if required, Oakley – who will turn 26 in October – had been with Crusaders since the beginning of 2025.

Racking up 55 appearances in their colours across all competitions, including eight this year, he lifted the League 1 title in Colwyn Bay last term.

Scoring eight tries for Crusaders to take his carry tally up to nine, with two of those coming this season, the 25-year-old’s move to Salford was announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

His Reds debut could come as soon as this weekend, with interim head coach Dave Hewitt adding Oakley to his pack ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Championship clash away against Sheffield Eagles.

Ahead of their First Round defeat at Doncaster in the 1895 Cup last weekend, Salford confirmed their search for a permanent head coach remained ongoing, with Hewitt’s name firmly in the hat alongside other candidates from both sides of the world.

Hewitt had been former head coach Mike Grady’s assistant, and has been in interim charge since Grady’s departure at the back end of March, producing two wins from four games at the helm thus far, including a derby victory over rivals Swinton Lions.

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