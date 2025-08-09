Salford Red Devils have added another body to their ever-dwindling squad, with Leigh Leopards veteran Brad Dwyer joining on loan.

Dwyer becomes the seventh player in the last 24 hours to join Salford on a short-term deal, with the hooker signing for one week. He is expected to come into their squad for Sunday’s game against Hull FC.

Having been a regular in the Leopards side in the early weeks of 2025, Dwyer has not featured for Adrian Lam since early-May. Ben McNamara has become Leigh’s primary rotation option for Edwin Ipape at hooker.

And with the veteran in need of game-time, Leigh have allowed him to join Salford on a deal for this week only – though that could be extended after the trip to Hull on Sunday.

As mentioned, seven players have now joined Salford on loan this week alone. Leeds have loaned them Ben Littlewood and Riley Lumb for one week, while St Helens pair Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies have signed for two weeks.

Wigan Warriors then confirmed on Friday that Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr have signed for Salford for one week, with Dwyer becoming the latest player to boost Paul Rowley’s ranks.

Dwyer’s arrival provides Salford with a significant boost in terms of experience, with over 300 senior appearances to his name.

The likes of Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and Ryan Brierley have all left Salford this week as their financial crisis continues to deepen.

The club are set to lose their place in Super League at the end of this season and the RFL have loosened loan regulations to allow them to be able to fulfil their remaining fixtures and avoid a major issue for the competition.

Dwyer’s arrival means that Salford could have as many as TEN loan players in their match-day 17 on Sunday afternoon at Hull.