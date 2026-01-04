Salford RLFC have hinted that key announcements are imminent, with the new phoenix club’s wheels firmly in motion ahead of their season opener against Oldham.

After more than 12 months of financial peril, Salford Red Devils were eventually wound-up and ordered to liquidate in the High Court at the beginning of December.

Former player Mason Caton-Brown’s Phoenix Bid consortium were given the playing licence which belonged to the former Super League club, with a re-formation taking place under the name ‘Salford RLFC’.

At the time of writing on January 4, little has been confirmed by the new club ahead of the new campaign, barring the news that former full-back Ryan Brierley has been appointed as their new CEO, hanging up his boots in order to take on that role.

Earlier this week, Brierley announced that circa 600 season tickets had been snapped up by supporters within a few days of them going on sale.

And it now appears some more boxes will be ticked by the club soon: with a head coach and playing squad still to be confirmed among a wealth of other things including their kit.

New Salford club tease key announcements imminent with 34-word social media post

Salford begin their 2026 Championship campaign on January 16 with a home game against Oldham at the CorpArq Stadium.

They will then travel to either the Royal Navy or Hammersmith Hills Hoists in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup the following weekend.

Those two community clubs will do battle in the First Round of the Challenge Cup next weekend for the right to earn that tie against Salford.

Posting on social media on Saturday, Salford hinted that key announcements will be made during the week commencing January 5.

Their 34-word post on X (@Salford_RLFC) reads: “We know you’re keen to hear about progres…

“Well, get ready, a week of great news is coming.

“The hard work is starting to show, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”