Salford RLFC have further strengthened their off-field team ahead of their return to action later this month, with the appointment of a former Red Devils staff member as their new General Manager.

The newly-formed club had already revealed that former Salford player and captain Ryan Brierley would lead the new operation as CEO, and Brierley has already started work on putting together his administrative team.

That has seen former events manager at the club and a key figure within their women’s team, Marcelle Lock, join up with the reformed Salford club as GM. She took to LinkedIn to confirm the news and admitted she has full belief the ownership problems that plagued the previous club are a thing of the past with Mason Caton-Brown’s consortium in charge.

Lock said: “I’m proud to share that I’ve accepted the role of General Manager with Salford RLFC.

“This decision wasn’t one I ever expected to make. Like many others, I was deeply affected by the actions of the previous regime and the consequences that followed. It was an incredibly difficult period, and my thoughts remain with everyone, staff, players, volunteers, and supporters who were all, and still are, impacted.

“That said, this is a new beginning. The people behind this new entity are genuinely good people. They believe in doing things the right way, with transparency, accountability, and care for the club and its community.

“And, they believed in me and for that, I’m incredibly grateful. I can’t thank Malcolm Crompton, Mason Caton-Brown, Paul Hancock, Ashley Washington and Ryan Brierley enough, I trust in them wholeheartedly and will work tirelessly to repay that belief.

“I care about this club and its history, im enthusiastic and motivated by the opportunity to help rebuild it properly, from the ground up. This is a fresh start. I’m excited, optimistic, and proud to be moving forward with this group of people.”

Salford are expected to make a sweeping number of announcements this week with their Championship opener against Oldham now less than a fortnight away.

That will include a new head coach – with Mike Grady, the head coach of their women’s team, understood to be in the mix – as well as an entirely new first-team squad.