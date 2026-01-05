Salford RLFC have confirmed that former North Wales Crusaders head coach Mike Grady will be the man who leads them in the 2026 Championship season.

Grady, who has been in charge of the women’s team at Salford in recent seasons, makes the transition to the men’s team after they reformed in time to start the campaign later this month.

He will lead them in their first game against Oldham next weekend, and Grady admitted it was an ‘honour’ to be given the role.

He said: “It’s an honour to be given this opportunity to lead Salford RLFC. The professionalism, belief and sense of hope growing under the new ownership has motivated so many of us.

“We know this will be a challenging period, but we’ll be ready. I want to draw on the club’s proud heritage, tough to the core, full of heart, and committed to playing entertaining rugby that makes our fans proud. There will be players starting with us who have a real chance to make their mark. This is the beginning of something special.”

Salford CEO Ryan Brierley admitted the decision to hire Grady was in part due to the fact he understood the ‘Salford fabric’, having been involved with the Red Devils last season on the women’s team before their demise.

Brierley said: “Mike has been part of the Salford fabric for a while now, and this is a fantastic opportunity for him to take this club forward.

“I’ll fully support his decisions and help build a team around his enthusiasm, professionalism, and love for the game. He understands what Salford stands for, resilience, community, pride and he shares our vision of creating exciting, sustainable rugby that our supporters can believe in.”

Salford are expected to unveil a number of new signings this week as they piece together their squad for the 2026 Championship season. Grady will be assisted by former England Academy player Dave Hewitt.