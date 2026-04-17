Salford RLFC’s search for a new head coach remains ongoing: but the phoenix club have confirmed the departures of Will Tilleke, Leunbou Bardyel-Wells, Josh Wagstaffe and Rafael Van Osselaer.

Championship outfit Salford announced the departure of former head coach Mike Grady at the back end of March.

His assistant Dave Hewitt has been in interim charge for the three games since then. His reign began with a narrow defeat at home against Halifax Panthers, but wins over rivals Swinton Lions and Batley Bulldogs have followed since.

The Reds have now won three from nine in the Championship this term, and this weekend travel to Doncaster in the First Round of the 1895 Cup.

Salford RLFC release quartet as latest on head coach search issued

Friday afternoon saw Salford publish an in-depth club update across their social media channels, with one of the key points addressed being the search for a new head coach, which remains ongoing – with Hewitt’s name in the hat.

The club wrote: “Dave’s start has given us much to think about. We remain committed to doing what is best for the club and that means exploring all our options.

“We are in discussions with a number of highly qualified candidates from both England and Australia. The quality of applications has been overwhelming and reflects the remarkable progress the club has made since January and its growing reputation.

“It is essential though that we appoint a head coach whose style, philosophy, and values align with those of our supporters and the identity of Salford Rugby League Club.

“It is a pivotal role and we expect it to be full- time and long-term. We appreciate your continued patience as we work towards making the right choice.”

In the same update, Salford confirmed that the quartet of Tilleke, Bardyel-Wells, Wagstaffe and Van Osselaer had all been released.

Combined, they had clocked up 14 appearances for Salford this term – with Bardyel-Wells and Van Osselaer having scored a try apiece.

Liam Cooper has also departed, though that exit had already been confirmed as being through the decision to retire.