Salford Red Devils young gun Finley Yates has been banned for six games after pleading guilty to using unacceptable language during a reserves game against Leigh Leopards.

Yates made his senior international bow for Wales last autumn against Jamaica and went on to make a first-team debut for Salford in their 82-0 defeat at St Helens in Round 1 of the 2025 Super League season.

Starting that game at hooker, the 20-year-old has made three senior appearances for the Red Devils to date this term, most recently coming off the bench against Leigh.

It was also during a game against the Leopards, at reserves level, when Yates’ offence of unacceptable language occurred.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils saga continues as key man’s departure confirmed

Salford Red Devils youngster receives huge suspension as offence revealed

The Red Devils’ reserves had led 16-12 at the break against their Leigh counterparts, but eventually lost out 38-22 on home soil, with Yates’ offence happening early on in the second half.

He later pled guilty to an offence of ‘verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable language and/or behaviour’ via letter.

That offence carries with it a Grade E charge and a fine of £50, with the suspension range starting at 24 points.

The Compliance Manager though proposed that the youngster should be suspended for six matches, and the tribunal were in agreement, so 36 penalty points were added to Yates’ record and he has now been banned for six games.

Elsewhere, the RFL have confirmed that York Valkyrie’s Jess Sharp will be available to feature in this weekend’s Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Sharp had been charged with a Grade E biting offence following York’s recent win against Leigh Leopards, but was found not guilty at a tribunal.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Grading every Super League club’s 2025 so far – Hull KR A, Hull FC B, St Helens D…