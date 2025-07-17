Salford Red Devils transfer update as Paul Rowley lifts lid on loan deals

Salford Red Devils coach Paul Rowley admits he remains ‘hopeful’ the club could keep half-back Olly Russell at the club beyond this week.

Russell has joined the Red Devils on an initial two-week loan deal from Wakefield Trinity. His minutes at Trinity have been limited and with Jake Trueman back in their 21-man squad this week, his immediate game-time looks to be reduced, too.

That could lead to a longer deal with Salford, potentially on a week-to-week basis or even until the end of the season.

Rowley admits he would be keen to explore that possibility but is mindful that as was the case with Danny Richardson, who returned to Hull KR when he was required at short notice, the situation remains largely out of their hands.

“We’re hopeful,” he told Love Rugby League.

“With our loan players, we’ve entered into each agreement with long-term intentions in mind. That’s how we’ve wanted to use the loans.”

Another player whose loan deal is up after this week is Warrington forward Tom Whitehead.

He joined on a deal that was initially for one month but had the option to be extended if all parties were happy. Whitehead’s time at Warrington is coming to a close, with a move to Hull KR looming in 2026.

But Rowley hinted that there could be the prospect of Whitehead staying with the Red Devils for longer than that.

“On paper it’s month to month, but the understanding was unless Tom was being utilised with Warrington we’d talk. The relationship is good between the clubs.”

Salford have utilised the loan market heavily following the decimation of their squad due to their financial issues.

They remain hopeful a multi-million pound bridging loan will clear in time to allow them to do business before the transfer deadline in early-August but it is clear time – and patience – is running out.