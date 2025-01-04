Salford Red Devils’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including numerous cult heroes

Regardless of where they’ve been in terms of the Super League table, Salford has consistently been a place to make yourself a cult hero – be that at The Willows or the Red Devils’ current home.

Below, we run through the Red Devils‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included, but not games in The Qualifiers.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024

10. Karl Fitzpatrick – 33

Karl Fitzpatrick in action for Salford City Reds in 2005

First Super League try for Salford: Salford City Reds 20-27 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (20.03.2004 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Salford: Crusaders 60-16 Salford City Reds (01.08.2010 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 35 in 127 appearances

9. Andy Coley – 34

First Super League try for Salford: Salford City Reds 12-14 London Broncos (16.04.2001 – Round 6)

Last Super League try for Salford: Leeds Rhinos 52-14 Salford City Reds (10.08.2007 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 43 in 178 appearances

8. Greg Johnson – 36

Greg Johnson in action for Salford Red Devils in 2015

First Super League try for Salford: Widnes Vikings 32-18 Salford Red Devils (06.03.2014 – Round 4)

Last Super League try for Salford: Hull KR 52-22 Salford Red Devils (08.07.2018 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 50 in 105 appearances

7. Malcolm Alker – 40

First Super League try for Salford: Wigan Warriors 34-6 Salford Reds (07.06.1998 – Round 9)

Last Super League try for Salford: Wigan Warriors 34-18 Salford City Reds (05.06.2009 – Round 15)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 61 in 335 appearances

6. Ashley Gibson – 41

Ashley Gibson (ball in hand) in action for Salford City Reds in 2013

First Super League try for Salford: Leeds Rhinos 22-10 Salford City Reds (19.02.2010 – Round 3)

Last Super League try for Salford: Salford City Reds 16-42 Leeds Rhinos (09.08.2013 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 43 in 87 appearances

5. Junior Sa’u – 46

First Super League try for Salford: Hull FC 30-8 Salford Red Devils (28.03.2014 – Round 7)

Last Super League try for Salford: Huddersfield Giants 14-34 Salford Red Devils (01.02.2019 – Round 1)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 59 in 142 appearances

4. Jodie Broughton – 53

Jodie Broughton in action for Salford City Reds at Magic Weekend in 2011

First Super League try for Salford: Hull KR 30-12 Salford City Reds (07.02.2010 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Salford: Castleford Tigers 44-30 Salford City Reds (01.09.2013 – Round 26)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 60 in 99 appearances

3. Stuart Littler – 65

First Super League try for Salford: Sheffield Eagles 18-18 Salford Reds (21.08.1998 – Round 18)

Last Super League try for Salford: Salford City Reds 16-12 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (05.09.2010 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 94 in 307 appearances

2. Ken Sio – 78

Ken Sio applauds the Salford Red Devils supporters following a game in 2023

First Super League try for Salford: Huddersfield Giants 14-34 Salford Red Devils (01.02.2019 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for Salford: Wigan Warriors 26-8 Salford Red Devils (01.09.2023 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 78 in 104 appearances

1. Niall Evalds – 88

First Super League try for Salford: Catalans Dragons 40-6 Salford City Reds (09.02.2013 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for Salford: Wakefield Trinity 20-28 Salford Red Devils (06.11.2020 – Round 20)

Total number of tries for Salford in the summer era (all competitions): 111 in 160 appearances