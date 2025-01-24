Salford Red Devils have become the 12th and final Super League club to publish their squad numbers for the new season – with all of their big names who are subject to transfer interest included.

The Red Devils remain in talks with a potential consortium in regards to a takeover of the club that would stave off their financial crisis. They have been told to cut playing costs by around £800,000 and have received bids for a plethora of players – but as yet, the club have held firm on selling.

And those hopes of a takeover have perhaps been raised after Salford published their full squad numbers: with every single player in their squad included.

That includes the likes of Marc Sneyd, Kallum Watkins and Deon Cross: all of whom are attracting interest from rival Super League clubs.

Half-back Jayden Nikorima has been promoted to number six with Sneyd taking seven, while Joe Mellor has been given the number nine shirt following Amir Bourouh’s departure to Hull FC.

New signing Chris Hill takes the number 10, while fellow recruit from Huddersfield Esan Marsters will wear the number 17 shirt.

Salford squad numbers: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Nene Macdonald, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Deon Cross, 6 Jayden Nikorima, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Joe Mellor, 10 Chris Hill, 11 Sam Stone, 12 Kallum Watkins, 13 Joe Shorrocks, 14 Chris Atkin, 15 Shane Wright, 16 Loghan Lewis, 17 Esan Marsters, 18 Jack Ormondroyd, 19 Justin Sangare, 20 Joe Bullock, 21 Sam Davis, 22 Matty Foster, 23 Chris Hankinson, 25 Harvey Wilson, 25 Ben Hellewell, 26 Jamie Nye, 27 Kai Morgan, 28 Nathan Connell, 29 Charlie Glover.

