A deal to save the future of Salford Red Devils has been completed after businessman Dario Berta completed a 100 per cent purchase of the Super League club: and wiped their debt in the process.

Salford have been locked in takeover talks for a number of weeks with an overseas consortium after running into financial difficulties during the off-season. That led to the club being told it had to cut around £800,000 from its salary cap spend.

But on the eve of the new campaign starting, a deal has finally been struck subject to final RFL approval that will see Berta assume full control of Salford Red Devils with immediate effect.

Berta is CEO of Matanel, an investment bank that specialises in real estate investment. He has not only wiped all existing debt, but promised to deliver ‘significant’ investment into the club.

Former Salford employee Chris Irwin, who recently worked with Exeter City Football Club, returns to the Red Devils to head up day-to-day operations as chief executive officer.

Irwin has met with Salford’s first-team squad and assured them that while there will be a restriction on squad selection this weekend against Midlands Hurricanes in the Challenge Cup, that will be lifted for the new Super League season which begins next week.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Paul King and the existing team within the CBS who have led the club in recent years from celebrating its 150th anniversary, a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup Final, as well as navigating the club through tricky periods such as COVID,” Berta said.

“This is the start of a very bright and successful future for Salford Red Devils. I’m very proud to be involved, and with Chris at the helm, I feel like we have the perfect opportunity to build something special. Our focus and dedication now is to work together with stakeholders and fans to build sustainable success on and off the pitch for the long term.”

Paul Dennett, Salford City Mayor, added: “I’m very happy to welcome Dario Berta to Salford and look forward to working closely together to see an exciting future for Salford Red Devils, building on the successes of the last five years.”

