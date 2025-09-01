Salford Red Devils supporters will once again conduct another peaceful protest march this week ahead of their home game with Catalans Dragons – should it go ahead – with one of their former stars set to be in attendance.

Red Devils supporters group The 1873 have arranged two protests against the club’s ownership thus far. The first was set for in advance of their home game with Wakefield Trinity last month – but that game was cancelled after the club pleaded with the Rugby Football League for it to be called off due to concerns over player welfare.

However, a peaceful protest still went ahead which garnered significant media attention and the group repeated their plans ahead of their stunning win over Warrington Wolves last weekend.

There were incredible scenes at full-time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium after that game with Salford’s players even holding up a flag that had The 1873 written on it, in a show of unity between fans and staff against the crisis that has engulfed the club.

Salford have a huge week ahead, with a winding-up order set to be heard in court on Wednesday, with the club owing HMRC in excess of £700,000. That means there is a possibility the club may not even get to Thursday night’s game with Catalans Dragons.

MARCH WITH US 🔥👹 Two marches. Thousands of voices. A fan base united. But the fight isn’t finished. Thursday vs Catalan, we go again – our BIGGEST, LOUDEST, MOST VISUAL protest yet. The spirit of Salford. The 1873 pic.twitter.com/Stb8B7jyzm — The 1873 (@The1873_) August 31, 2025

But should it go ahead, the fans will protest yet again – and former Red Devils star Ryan Brierley is set to join them for that game, too, it is understood.

Brierley will march with Salford fans after he left the club to join Championship side Oldham. In leaving the club, he admitted he hoped his painful exit would at least provide a short-term financial boost for the stricken Super League side.

Salford fans will march a similar route to the one before the cancelled Wakefield game, with meeting points at Salford Roosters rugby league club and then at Barley Farm, just before the stadium. They will then march to the Salford Community Stadium.

