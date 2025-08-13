Direct contact has been made between Salford supporters group ‘The 1873′ and the Red Devils’ owners, with a meeting set to take place as the club’s financial crisis rumbles on.

Set up last week, ‘The 1873’ are a group of Salford fans that are hoping to help save their club as they seek answers from the powers that be regarding the saga the Red Devils have found themselves in for the best part of a year.

The group have released numerous statements over the course of the last seven days, and have organised a protest against the ownership group which will take place on Sunday at their home game against Wakefield Trinity.

Now, the group have released a statement to confirm that contact has been made with them from Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, Salford’s under-fire owners.

Salford Red Devils supporters set for meeting with owners as turmoil rumbles on

Released via social media on Wednesday afternoon, that statement reads: “The 1873 can confirm that direct contact has been made to the group from the club’s owners – Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown.

“In the communication, the ownership group said;

‘Dear 1873, Thank you for your letter.

‘As part of the ownership group, we are committed to making this meeting work.

‘We look forward to a constructive group conversation and clarifying the club’s path forward.’

“The 1873 want to reiterate to you, the club’s loyal supporters that we expect this meeting to address the key issues we have

previously outlined.”

Plans to protest at Sunday’s Super League game against Wakefield remain in place however, with the group set to march from the city centre to the Salford Community Stadium.

There has also been suggestions that action will take place during the game itself.

The statement concludes: “Regardless of this positive step in the ongoing conflict between the clubs owners and supporters, planned supporter action this coming Sunday will remain in place.”

