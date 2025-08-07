Salford Red Devils supporters issue impassioned statement as march threat made

A group of Salford Red Devil fans have united to create a new body to hold the owners to account, as the club’s financial issues worsen.

The Red Devils have been plagued by financial troubles throughout the 2025 season, but in recent days things have taken a turn for the worse. Ahead of last weekend’s game against Hull KR, a group of senior players decided not to play, while reports have begun to emerge that the club have not been paying into the players’ pension funds.

Since then, experienced duo Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson have both left the club, and they might be joined by as many as four other exits in the coming days.

Love Rugby League understands that both Ethan Ryan and Joe Shorrocks have had their names circulated among Super League and Championship sides with an eye to leave the Salford Community Stadium mid-season, while reports from All Out Rugby League suggest that Jack Ormondroyd is also headed for the exit door. Elsewhere, club captain Ryan Brierley is also understood to be attracting interest.

These exits also follow the other departures of Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Sam Stone, Kallum Watkins, Chris Atkin and Joe Bullock.

And now, further reports also suggest the club currently have no kit to wear for their upcoming game against Hull FC, with the laundrettes waiting to be paid. There are also reports they have not yet booked travel to the game, which takes place at the MKM Stadium on Sunday.

I’m told Salford currently have no coach travel for the game this weekend as the club owes the transport company and they won’t provide further service. They also don’t have access to their kit because the laundrette is owed money and won’t give kit back until they’re paid. — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) August 7, 2025

‘This is about accountability’

That has all come to a head today, with the new supporters group, called the 1873, issueing a threat of a supporters march in the near future.

“We are The 1873. We are Salford. We are the voice the owners didn’t want to hear – but they will,” a statement from the group read.

“This is not about results on the field. This is not about one bad season. This is about truth. This is about respect. This is about accountability.

“For too lng now, supporters have been left in the dark while decisions are made behind closed door – decisions that affect the very lifeblood of this club: the staff, the players, the fans, and their families. We will no longer accept the silence. We will no longer sit back while the club we love is reduced to a shell by those who do not speak to us, do not listen and do not understand what Salford means.

An introduction to The 1873, why we are here and what we want. We need the help of all Salford and the wider rugby league community to fight for answers and accountability before it’s too late. Follow us for updates on how you can get involved and help. The 1873. pic.twitter.com/UAeCy9o8aN — The 1873 (@The1873_) August 7, 2025

“Dario Berta, Saia Kailahi, Curtiz Brown. We are calling you out. You bought into a club with history. With pride. With working-class roots soaked in decades of sacrifice, loyalty and passion. But instead of honouring that, you’ve treated the club with a complete lack of courtesy and respect – with no consequences, no connection and no communication. That ends now.

“We fight for the people this club is built on. For the tireless backroom staff. For players past and present who’ve given everything. For the families who’ve stood by them in the highs and lows. For supporters who’ve followed this club through years of harship and false promises.

“We will not be gaslit. We will not be spun.

“We demand transparency. We demand truth. We demand to know: What is the real direction of the club? Who is making the decisions? Why do you think your behaviour and contempt for the club is acceptable? And why are the fans – the very heart of this club – treated like outsiders?

“We want open communication. We want honest leadership. We want owners who act like custodians, not opportunists.

“This movement is only beginning. We will march. We will grow. We will be heard – because when you threaten the soul of a club like Salford, you wake a force bigger than yourselves. No more silence. No more spin. It’s time to answer to the people.

“This isn’t yours to ruin. This is ours to protect.”

