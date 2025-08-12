Salford Red Devils supporters hit back at owners as protest vow made in scathing statement

The new Salford Red Devils supporters group, the 1873, have issued a fiery response to the club’s owners and insist they will still protest at Sunday’s game against Wakefield Trinity.

This scathing statement comes just hours after the club’s owners issued a public statement, insisting they remain committed to the club’s future and that it will not shut up shop.

Their statement also comes a week after the supporters group was created, in an effort to hold the owners to account as the club’s financial issues worsen. In the past week, four senior players have left the club, while two more have also been linked with a move away.

As a result, Salford were forced to loan in 10 players for their match against Hull FC on Sunday, which they lost 80-6.

‘Your statement was nothing more than a wall of excuses, finger-pointing and deliberate falsehoods.’

In a statement posted on their X account, the 1873 said: “Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown

“Your late-night statement, issued at 22:47 without so much as a name attached to it, says everything about the level of accountability and transparency we’ve come to expect from your tenure – none. If you truly stood by your words, you’d sign them. But you didn’t.

“You couldn’t even get the name of our stadium – the one you’re apparently so desperate to acquire – right. For reference, it’s the Salford Community Stadium, not the AJ Bell Stadium. That basic mistake tells us everything we need to know about your attention to detail, your respect for the club and your connection to its identity.

“From the outset, you’ve tried to shift blame for your failures onto anyone but yourselves – Chris Irwin, Salford City Council, the supporters, the players who left, even previous ownership. This is a tired and insulting tactic. You acquired this club in full knowledge of its legacy debt. That’s what due diligence is for. To now hold that up as an excuse is not only unacceptable, it’s dishonest.

“Your portrayal of Salford City Council’s withdrawal from stadium negotiations as “unexpected” is another blatant distortion. Their public statement on 15 May 2025 made it clear why talks ended-you repeatedly failed to provide adequate and credible funding plans. That is on you, not the council. The 1873 fully supports their decision and would strongly advise them never to reopen these discussions again.

Statement from The 1873: We asked for answers and honesty — instead, we got a statement full of lies, excuses and blame aimed everywhere but where it belongs. The pressure from fans is growing and we will not back down. The 1873 pic.twitter.com/AAXDzlFPhY — The 1873 (@The1873_) August 12, 2025

“Your suggestion to have “secured bridge funding” to stabilise the club is pure fiction. The reality, as we understand it, is that no such funding is in place. To paint this as a done deal is grossly misleading.

“You even attempt to rewrite history around Chris Irwin’s exit. He wasn’t some departing executive – he was sacked by you. To use his absence as a scapegoat for your communication failures is ridiculous. And let’s be clear, we are not “your” community. You have done nothing to earn that connection.

“As for attendances, don’t insult fans by using their loyalty as an excuse for chronic underfunding. This season has been a disaster on and off the pitch – bottom of Super League, 940 points conceded in 21 games, players striking and an exodus of talent. Thirteen first-team players have gone, not “some” as you say – Tim Lafai, Marc Sneyd, Deon Cross, Nene Macdonald, Brad Singleton, Chris Hill, Sam Stone, Chris Atkin, Kallum Watkins, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormonroyd, Ryan Brierley and more to follow. They didn’t leave because of “uncertainty”. They left because you created a toxic environment by repeatedly failing to pay them on time, month after month, putting strain on them and their families. Players and staff alike have and continue to see their mental health crushed by your chaotic ownership.

“You also claim to “remain committed to a strong team culture” while being single-handedly responsible for smashing arguably Super League’s strongest team culture into millions of pieces.

“You say you’ve “consistently met wage obligations.” That is an outright lie. Staff wages have been late six out of seven times in 2025, and as of today, July wages remain unpaid. Your disregard for your employees is shameful and whilst they struggle to cover their own bills, you have the audacity to ask them to publish your propaganda.

“You talk about commitment and long-term stability, but the truth is you’ve run this club into the ground in record time. HMRC may soon make the decision for you. The fans patience is gone. You are now alone.

“Your statement was nothing more than a wall of excuses, finger-pointing and deliberate falsehoods. The lack of accountability from you Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, is staggering. Every line you’ve issued has been crafted to dodge responsibility while the club you claim to care about crumbles on your watch. In trying to defend yourselves, you’ve only proved exactly why you’ve lost the trust of every single Salford Red Devils fan.

“The 1873 promised Salford supporters a voice on Sunday, it will be heard. The fans speak and respond for themselves. The protest will not be small or easy for you to ignore. It will be loud, unified and aimed squarely at the pair of you.

“With every passing day, The 1873 has grown stronger whilst your own position crumbled. You will see in person the frustration your statement has fuelled and the resolve you have created.

“Salford Red Devils will prevail – but not with you anywhere near it.

“Your time is up.

