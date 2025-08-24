Salford Red Devils supporters group The 1873 have confirmed they will once again protest against the club’s ownership this week prior to their next Super League game.

The group arranged a peaceful but powerful protest last Sunday, which went ahead despite their game against Wakefield Trinity ultimately being cancelled.

The 1873, formed to object against the club’s controversial ownership group, have now revealed they will march again next week as they look to put further pressure on the consortium and shine a continued light on their perilous situation.

They will arrange a second protest in the run-up to Friday night’s away game against Warrington Wolves in a bid to gain more exposure.

THE 1873 MARCH ON WARRINGTON This is our club, our colours, our pride. Join us as we march for Salford – flags high, banners flying, voices loud. A game of celebration for our club, our history and our future. Warrington away, we stand together. The 1873 pic.twitter.com/q03ZDIbJYF — The 1873 (@The1873_) August 23, 2025

They wrote on X: “This is our club, our colours, our pride. Join us as we march for Salford – flags high, banners flying, voices loud. A game of celebration for our club, our history and our future. Warrington away, we stand together.”

The march will start at 7:15pm with a second meeting point at 7:25pm, before supporters head towards the Halliwell Jones Stadium in the run-up to kick-off.

It is likely that there will be significant media attention around the protest once again, with hundreds of supporters expected to attend and unite against the ownership group.

The 1873 met one of the consortium, Curtiz Brown, at the start of this week in a bid to get answers about what the short and long-term plans are for the club’s future.

But it appears they will continue to protest until those answers are discovered and until the club’s future is secure.