Salford Red Devils suffer fresh player exit as cross-Super League switch confirmed

Salford Red Devils ace Joe Shorrocks has become the latest player to leave the club, joining Leeds Rhinos on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Wigan Warriors man becomes the latest to swap Red and Black for Blue and Amber this season, following Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson to Headingley. He also becomes the 14th player to leave Salford this season, and the sixth in the past three weeks alone.

Shorrocks joined Salford ahead of the 2024 season, and went onto play 44 times for the club.

‘It felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders’

Commenting on the move, Shorrocks said: “I am delighted to be able to get the deal over the line and finally be in with all the boys. I had some positive meetings this morning with the coaches and I know what they want from me and I’ve said to them what I can offer to the squad.

“It’s nice to see Kallum and Chris after not seeing them for a few weeks or months, and myself and James McDonnell came through the scholarship and Academy at Wigan, so it’s nice to be back playing with them all.

“As soon as I signed the deal, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders as it meant not having to worry about anything but rugby now. We have got a massive game against Hull KR this week. Obviously, they are flying high at the top of league now and we’re challenging for the top two.

“A big part of my game is my effort areas and working hard off the ball. I like ball playing through the middle and can play at loose forward too. But I’m happy to play my part in adding to the team in any way I can.

“Brad has given me quite a bit of information this morning on what he expects and what he wants from the team. I am definitely looking forward to working with him here. The loan move gives me a chance to put myself in the shop window for next season. I have not played for a few weeks because of a tough situation, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Leeds Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease, added: “We are pleased to have been able to add Joe to our squad for the remainder of the season. With injuries to Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Cooper Jenkins and Mikolaj Oledzki, it was a chance to add a senior, experienced player to our group.

“I thought our young players Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood did a good job on Saturday in the win at Castleford and Joe will add competition for places in the side and add quality to our ability to train and prepare for five vital games coming up before the play offs, starting this Thursday against Hull KR at AMT Headingley.”

Shorrocks is now available for selection ahead of Leeds’ clash with Hull KR on Thursday night.

