Salford Red Devils hooker Sam Davis could be the next to leave the club: and return to former side London Broncos according to images that have appeared on social media.

All of Salford’s remaining players are now technically free agents following the Red Devils’ exit from Super League. That includes Davis, who only joined Salford at the beginning of this year from London on a two-year deal.

But Davis’ time up north appears to be drawing to a swift conclusion – with a move back south to join up with the new-look Broncos seemingly on the cards.

The Broncos have been doing opposed training sessions with the Australian national team in the run-up to the Kangaroos’ clash with England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That is in part due to the fact Darren Lockyer is now majority owner of the Championship club, enabling them to enjoy greater reach and profile than ever before.

And as part of those training sessions, Davis was spotted in Broncos gear, hinting that he is headed for a return to the capital.

Sources at the Broncos have indicated to Love Rugby League a deal is close to being completed that would see Davis return to London for at least the 2026 season.

New Broncos director of rugby Mike Eccles recently confirmed to Love Rugby League that a number of players from their squad that were in Super League in 2024 will likely be returning, and it appears Davis will now be one of them.

The 26-year-old is the younger brother of Leigh Leopards forward Matt, and a return to the Broncos would mark his third separate spell with the club. He began his career there before a one-season stint with York in 2022, and then returned to London in 2023.

And it now looks as though he will be returning to the capital again.