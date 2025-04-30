Salford Red Devils forward Loghan Lewis will be sidelined for a few months having undergone surgery on a long-standing hip and groin issue, the club have confirmed.

Lewis – who will turn 23 in November – joined Salford last May from Canberra Raiders having previously plied his trade in the New South Wales Cup for the NRL outfit’s second string.

Between 2022 and mid-2024, the utility had made 25 appearances in the second-grade competition.

As he moved to Super League, his original deal at the Salford Community Stadium only ran until the end of the 2024 campaign.

The 22-year-old though went on to make 11 appearances for Paul Rowley’s side before the season’s conclusion as they reached the Super League play-offs, featuring in the front-row as well as the back-row.

And having been named the club’s ‘Hitman of the Year’ at their end-of-season awards evening, he earned himself a one-year contract extension for 2025.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Salford Red Devils prop makes Championship return as loan move confirmed

Salford Red Devils star’s injury timeframe confirmed as prognosis revealed

Due to his injury issues, the Australian – who regularly posts vlogs on YouTube as well as streaming himself playing video games on Twitch – is yet to take to the field in 2025.

Having instantly endeared himself to the Red Devils‘ supporters both on and off the field, there has been plenty of intrigue around his return to action.

Now, the picture has finally become clearer around the versatile forward’s issue, with confirmation that he went under the knife last week.

Salford’s press release revealing the news of Lewis’ surgery was published on Wednesday evening.

That press release concluded: “Last week’s procedure went well and the club are hoping he (Lewis) will be back available for selection in a few months’ time following a period of rehabilitation.

“Everyone wishes Loghan well in his recovery.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Magic Weekend 2026 location revealed as talks begin over possible venue