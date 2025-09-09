Salford Red Devils star successful in ban appeal as charge downgraded

Salford Red Devils star Loghan Lewis has successfully challenged against the grading which had earned him a three-match ban: and will now be banned for just one game instead.

On the back of Salford’s 17-16 defeat at home against Catalans Dragons last Thursday night, Lewis received a Grade D Head Contact charge from the Match Review Panel.

That charge carried with it 15 penalty points, so took his tally for the year up to 18 and was set to result in a three-game ban.

With his Red Devils contract nearing an end, and the club’s future up in the air anyway, that ban would have likely meant Lewis had played his last game for Salford.

That now won’t be the case though.

As he appealed against his ban, Australian ace Lewis risked having another five penalty points added to his tally for the year.

But upon review, his Head Contact charge was lowered from Grade D to B, carrying with it nine penalty points as opposed to 15.

Lewis will now sit out only Salford’s trip to Huddersfield Giants this weekend, and will be back available for selection for their Round 27 home game against Wakefield Trinity.

The RFL confirmed the outcome of the forward’s appeal in a press release, stating: “Loghan Lewis of Salford Red Devils was successful in his challenge against the grading of a head contact charge from last Thursday’s game against Catalans Dragons.

“The charge was downgraded from D to B, meaning nine penalty points and a one match suspension.”

